Acknowledgement

MOTION, Isobel Grace:

The family of the late Belle Motion thank friends and family for the love and support shown at the time of her passing, September 19th, 2019 (in her 95th year), at Waikato Hospital. Your kindness in words, texts, cards and attendance at her service, donations to the Foundation for the Blind and Low Vision, made in her name, was so much appreciated. Special thanks to Aunty Edith for her presence, love and support during Mum's final hours, to the staff from Bupa Tararu Home and Hospital Thames, for their kindness, care and respect towards us and Mum. Thank you for the tributes and personal touches provided by Donna and Bob, and the ladies from the Thames Goldfields, and Hauraki Plains Women's Institutes. Many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks, contact M. Mudford, 4A Gladstone Road, North Mosgiel 9024, Otago.

- Muriel (Millie) Mudford, Trevor Motion, Dianne Coleman and our families.



