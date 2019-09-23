Isobel MOTION

Death Notice

MOTION,
Isobel Grace (Bel):
Peacefully at Waikato Hospital, on 19th September, 2019; aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother of Millie (Muriel) and Graeme Mudford (Mosgiel), Trevor and Pam (Thames), Dianne and the late Terry Coleman (Feilding). Dearly loved mother of the late Colleen and Ross, adored Grandma of four and great-grandma of 4. A service for Bel will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Wednesday 25th September, at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Royal New Zealand Foundation Of The Blind would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 854, Hamilton.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2019
