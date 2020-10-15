HUTCHEON, Isabella Olive:
(ex Clan Commissioner of Clan Nicail) On 13 October 2020, peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home Morrinsville, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Shirley & Brian Scott, Ray & Arlene, Linda Baré, Murray & Tracy, Heather & Ian Wallace, Judith & Eric Orr. Loved Grandma of Paul, Bethany, Fiona, Sarah, Emily, Samuel and Flynn. Loved Great-Grandma of Riley, Reuben, Samuel, Brooke-Lynn, Liam and Emma. A service for Isabella will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 17 October 2020, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Hutcheon family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 15, 2020