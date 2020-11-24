Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris WILLIAMS. View Sign Death Notice



Iris Isabel (nee Hinchco):

Quietly left us on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Don, Proud mother of Lyall, Denise and the late Russell, Darryl and Sandra and Anita. Dearly loved sister of Pam. Loved nana and great-nana. Finally free of pain. Mum you fought so bravely and we are so proud of you. Even in your passing you thought of us all. You were an amazing wife, mother and friend, how lucky we were. Heartfelt thanks to Caroline and the team of A4, Waikato Hospital for your incredible love and support of mum and our family over the years. As per Iris's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Any communications please send c/- Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.







WILLIAMS,Iris Isabel (nee Hinchco):Quietly left us on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Don, Proud mother of Lyall, Denise and the late Russell, Darryl and Sandra and Anita. Dearly loved sister of Pam. Loved nana and great-nana. Finally free of pain. Mum you fought so bravely and we are so proud of you. Even in your passing you thought of us all. You were an amazing wife, mother and friend, how lucky we were. Heartfelt thanks to Caroline and the team of A4, Waikato Hospital for your incredible love and support of mum and our family over the years. As per Iris's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Any communications please send c/- Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers