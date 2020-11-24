WILLIAMS,
Iris Isabel (nee Hinchco):
Quietly left us on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Don, Proud mother of Lyall, Denise and the late Russell, Darryl and Sandra and Anita. Dearly loved sister of Pam. Loved nana and great-nana. Finally free of pain. Mum you fought so bravely and we are so proud of you. Even in your passing you thought of us all. You were an amazing wife, mother and friend, how lucky we were. Heartfelt thanks to Caroline and the team of A4, Waikato Hospital for your incredible love and support of mum and our family over the years. As per Iris's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Any communications please send c/- Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 24, 2020