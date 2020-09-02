MUNN, Iris Verna:
On 30 August 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Priscilla & Brian, Lois & Robert, the late Deborah, Robert & Jo-Anne. Cherished Nana of her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A service for Iris will be held at the Hilcrest Chapel, 120 Masters Avenue, Hamilton, on Friday, 4 September 2020 at 11am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Munn family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020