COKER,

Iris Monica (nee Taylor):

Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Friday 29th May 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ray (deceased) and Anne, Selwyn and Heather (Otorohanga), Cushla and Jeremy Jackson (Hamilton), and Theo (deceased). Loved and adored nana of Hamish, Wendy, Emma, Scott, Channeille and Monique, and great-nana of Alexander. A requiem mass and a celebration of Iris' full life will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hinewai Street Otorohanga, on Wednesday 3rd June at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Otorohanga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Coker Family would appreciate donations to Beattie Home Otorohanga, and these may be left at the church. All communication to Coker Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.

