PATTERSON,
Irene Helen (nee Tasker):
17.02.1936 - 30.05.2020
Peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home and Hospital, Te Aroha, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Brian, and loved mother of Mark, Ross and Keith and loved mother-in-law of Helena and Jan. Loved Grandma to Daniel, Alex and Gerard. A loved sister to John, Fred (deceased), Patty, Julie (deceased), Rosalie and David. Due to the current Covid situation, the date of the service is to be announced, as soon as we are able to have family and friends with us. The service will be streamed online. Contact Ross on 07 855 8457 for more details. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2020