Irene KIVELL

Guest Book
  • "With sympathy on your loss, from the Kivell family here in..."
    - Peter Kivell
  • "Sending our love and support to you Alf and your family at..."
  • "We are very sorry to hear this news. Are thoughts and love..."
    - Kevin Zimmerman
  • "Sending our love and sympathy to you all. Irene was a..."
    - Raewyn Rooney
Service Information
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075433151
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Pyes Pa, Tauranga
Death Notice

KIVELL,
Irene Veta (nee Hickford):
Passed away peacefully, 16 November 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of Alf. Much loved mum of Craig, Sandra Kivell and Brian Rooney. Cherished Arby to Brodie and Leilani. Loving sister of Alice in Opunake, Stewart in Sydney, Ellen (Deceased), Nancy (Deceased), Bruce (Deceased).

'Will be forever loved'
A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at 1.00pm, on Thursday, 21 November, at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. Messages to the Kivell family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
