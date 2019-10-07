CAMPBELL, Irene Maria:
On 4 October 2019, peacefully at Liston Heights Care Home, Taupo, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Ron (Buddles). Mother of 4 children – Cheryl, Bruce, Debra and Craig. Mother-in-law of David and Robyn. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren and Great-Grandmother of 16 great-grandchildren. A service for Irene will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Campbell family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019