Irene CAMPBELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene CAMPBELL.
Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Death Notice

CAMPBELL, Irene Maria:
On 4 October 2019, peacefully at Liston Heights Care Home, Taupo, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Ron (Buddles). Mother of 4 children – Cheryl, Bruce, Debra and Craig. Mother-in-law of David and Robyn. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren and Great-Grandmother of 16 great-grandchildren. A service for Irene will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Campbell family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.