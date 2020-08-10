BROOMFIELD,
Irene Gladys:
Peacefully with family, on 4 August 2020, at Windsor Court Rest Home, Ohaupo, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Judy & Richard Cato, Val & Ced Seatter, Murray & Nanette Broomfield. Adored and special Grandma and Great-Grandma.
'Your beautiful song has ended, but your music lives on in us forever'
A private family service for Irene has been held. All communications to the Broomfield family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 10, 2020