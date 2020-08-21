VERMA, Indiraji:
Peacefully passed away at home in Hamilton on Tuesday, 18th August 2020. Indian author of the book "Indian Curries for Kiwis". Loved wife of the late Major Krishan Das. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sunil & Preet, Dr Mona, and Toni & Ram. Adored Dadi to Gaitri and Sayak. Daughter of Lalita & Munshi Ramchand Vasudeva. Sister to Shamsher & Raj, and the Vasudeva family.
May her soul rest in peace.
A funeral service for Indiraji will be held at The Hamilton Park Chapel, Newstead, on Tuesday, 25th August 2020 at 3.00pm. All communications to the Verma Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020