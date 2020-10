WENN, Ian:

Bev, Karen, Jason, Kerrie, and their families, would like to thank you for your support through the loss of Ian; for the many messages, phone calls, flowers, baking and visits. Ian was truly loved by all. There are really no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy and support you have extened towards our family during this time of sadness. Please accept our personal thanks for your expression of sympathy.