WENN, Ian Noel:
28 December 1944 -
26 September 2020
Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital with his family by his side, on 26th September 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev, loved father of Karen and Greg Treder, Jason and Kathy Wenn, Kerrie-Ann and Clinton Hart. Loved Granddad of Erin, Amy, Colin; Luther, Patrick, Mikayla, Natalee; Hamish, and Ryan. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, Tomorrow (Wednesday) 30th September at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020