VINCENT, Ian David:

On Monday 3rd February 2020, at San Michele Rest Home, Te Awamutu. Aged 86 years. Beloved partner of Jan and husband of the late Bev. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sheryl and Mike, Garry and Angela, Shane and Maree, Lance, Nigel and Kim. Loved Pop of 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff of San Michele for their wonderful care of Ian. Ian's funeral service will be held at the Waipa Racecourse, Te Awamutu, on Saturday 8th February at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Otorohanga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the Vincent family would appreciate donations to The Stroke Foundation and these may be left at the service. All communications to Vincent Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.

In the care of

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



