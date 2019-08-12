TODD, Ian Douglas:
On Saturday, 10 August 2019, at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly. Dearly loved only son of the late Roberta and Doug Todd (Methven). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and Hartley Henderson (Ashburton) and Rosalie and Alan Hubbard (Stoke). A loved uncle and great-uncle.
Well respected member of the Huntly community and a good friend to many.
A Service for Ian will be held at the Huntly RSA, 42 William Street, Huntly, on Thursday, 15 August at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Kimihia Resthome in Ian's memory would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser St, Huntly 3700 or may be left at the service. All communications to c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 12, 2019