SOMMERVILLE,
Ian McCormick:
Died peacefully after a short illness on 13 September 2019, in Hamilton. Beloved husband of Laura & the late Alison. Much loved father & father-in-law of David & Heidi, Diane & Tony. Loved grandfather of Ben & Rosie, & Olivia & Isobel. A Memorial Service for Ian will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to The Heart Foundation, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Sommerville family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 5, 2019