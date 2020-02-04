Ian NATHAN

Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
Death Notice

NATHAN, Ian James:
208101 RNZASC Major Korea. On Saturday 1 February 2020, Ian passed away peacefully in Hamilton, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. A much loved Dad and cherished Grandad and great-grandfather. A service to remember Ian's life will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, at 1.00pm on Friday 7 February 2020. All communications to the Nathan family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
