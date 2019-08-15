MORGAN, Ian Alexander:
Passed away peacefully on 13 August 2019, in the presence of family. Aged 75 years. Loved husband of Annette, father and father-in-law of Greg and Helen Morgan, and Denise and Mark Gerring. Loved Gaga to Briana and David Coombridge, Sophie, Jack and Tom Gerring and Joel, Carys, Nathan and Sian Morgan. Brother of the late Enid Barr, Margaret Hammond, Muriel Finlay, Jackie and Harry Morgan. A friend to many.
Your cheeky words, smile and presence will be missed.
Now at peace in the
presence of Jesus.
A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Harvest City Church, Hamilton, 192 Kent Street, Frankton at 1pm on Friday August 16th. All correspondence to 13 Rossiter Place, Chartwell, Hamilton 3210.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2019