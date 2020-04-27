McGREAL, Ian Joseph:
On Friday 24 April 2020, Ian passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Resthome and Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis and loved father and father-in-law of Kirsten and Martin Searle. Ian was also a cherished grandad to Samuel and Ebony. An online Requiem Mass will be held for Ian on Wednesday 29 April at 1.30pm. To be part of the Service, email [email protected] All communications to the McGreal family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2020