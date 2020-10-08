Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 p.m. Raleigh Street Christian Centre Leamington View Map Death Notice



Ian Francis (Dr Ian):

Despite his extraordinary resilience, Ian finally lost his fight with cancer on October 6th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda, the dearly loved father of Catherine and Alistair, and a cherished member of the McCullough, Hirst, Bell, and Matthews families. Ian led a full life and was loved and respected by many. He was a valued friend and doctor, an avid traveller, an ace photographer, and a storyteller extraordinaire. He had an irreverent sense of humour but could always be counted on for sage advice. He fought incredibly hard to ensure he could spend as much time as possible with his friends and family, managing to reach the milestone of his 70th birthday in August. While we are heartbroken that he is gone, we are relieved he is now at peace. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, work colleagues and his many patients. Ian dedicated his life to caring for others and was rewarded with incredible care in return. The family would like to thank everyone who filled his final years with love, laughter, kindness, and comfort. A service for Ian will be held at 1.00pm, on Saturday 10th October, at Raleigh Street Christian Centre in Leamington. Please join us if you want to celebrate Ian's life with us. In lieu of flowers we ask that people consider donating to Waikato Hospice.









