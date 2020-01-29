GILLESPIE,
Ian William Hugh;
On 26th January 2020, passed away peacefully at St Joan's Hospital, Hamilton.
19.04.1932 - 26.01.2020
Dearly loved husband of Julie, loving father and father-in-law of Warren & Jaqui, Helen & John, Dave & Jen, Fiona & Simon. Much loved pop of Samuel, Deborah, Amy, Ryan, Bryce, Talia, Jake, Corbin and Nikita. Great-pop of Dhiammara, Sarahiah, Isaac, Charlie, Karwyn and Carlin.
"You will be sadly missed,
but forever in our hearts."
All communications to The Gillespie Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at 34 Admiral Crescent, Flagstaff, Hamilton, on Saturday 1st February 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020