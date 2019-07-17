ANDERSON, Ian George:
10.9.1929 - 15.7.2019
Passed away with his family at his side at Cambridge Resthaven on Monday 15 July 2019, in his 90th year. Loving husband of the late Molly. Their love was never ending. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chrissy & Ross Jackson, Robbie (Bob) & Trish, Gordon & Sue (Tasmania), Kathy & Trevor Reid and Barry (Bazz). Grandfather to 10, GG to 16 great-grandchildren. You have been the most wonderful and loving Dad anybody could have asked for, we have been truly blessed to have you in our lives.
Rest in peace with mum.
A Service will be held at the Resthaven Quiet Room, Vogel St, Cambridge, on Friday,
19 July at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times from July 17 to July 19, 2019