PADLIE, Hughie David:
On 7 September 2019, suddenly at his home in Hamilton, in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband of Annette (Annie). Loved Dad of Grant; Melanie and Craig Norton. Loved Poppy of Ashton and Kahlee. Also loved by his furry friends Buddha and Meeka.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure
'Keep on Trucking'
A special thanks to staff of Hamilton St John Ambulance, Fire Service and Police for their wonderful care of Hughie in his final moments. Following Dad's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Communications please to PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 11, 2019