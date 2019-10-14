Hugh JENKINS

Death Notice

(Service No. R76904, Srgt. Army Fitter, Malaysia Vietnam, RNZAF). Peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata, on 12th October 2019; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 59 years of Elsa. Much loved Dad of Gary and Sarah. At Snow's request a private cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at the Whangamata RSA, Port Road, Whangamata, on Saturday 19th October, at 11.00am. Messages to: PO Box 22, Whangamata 3644.

