PORTEOUS,
Howard George:
Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital on 1 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin and Rochelle, Roger and Jude and Gary and Rachel. Much loved Pa to eight grandchildren. A special thanks to the District Nurses, Pohlen Hospital Staff and Carol and Graeme. A Service for Howard will be held in Matamata Bible Church, 11 Meura St, Matamata, on Saturday 7 September 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donation to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the Service. All communications to the Porteous family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019