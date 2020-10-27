PETTY, Horace Ian (Ian):
Passed away peacefully on 24th October 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Nola, much loved father of Susan, Raewyn, the late Craig and Robyn, father-in-law of Tony, John and Mike. Special Poppa to Ashleigh, Cameron and Toni, Michael and Arielle, Megan and Jono, Jared and Dani, Kyle and Jess, Georgia, Jade and Storm, Jessica and Jemaine. Much loved great- Poppa of Khloe, Kellan, Clara, Stevie, Edward, Otis, Eedin, Giselle, Koby, River and Clover, and soon to be born boy. A celebration of Ian's life will be held in the Seddon Park Chapel, Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Thursday 29th October at 1.30pm. All communications to the Petty family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 27, 2020