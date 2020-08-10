KING-TAMIHANA-TOBY,

Hiria Tracy:

Thank you to all the friends and whanau that travelled from near and far to celebrate Hiria's life with us. A heartfelt thank you to the Oncology Team at Waikato Hospital for all the help and support that was given to Hiria. Also a special thank you to Hospice Waikato and the Cancer Society. Finally a thank you to the team at Simplicity Bereavement Services for looking after Hiria when she passed.

Nga Mihi,

From the Whanau of Hiria.

''Lov u Mom''



