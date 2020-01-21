WALKER,

Hilda Eva (nee Rayner):

1946 - 2020

Dearly loved wife of Walter quietly passed away at home on 12 January 2020 surrounded by family. Cherished Mum of Andrew, Michelle, Tracey and Joanne and mother-in-law of Ross. Precious Nana of Sarah, Don, Charles, Ngaere, Kathryn, Dorothy, Kirstin and Zane. Laid to rest at Te Kuiti Cemetery on 15 January following a private family ceremony at Hilda's request.

God saw you getting tired

And a cure was not to be

So He put His arms around you

And whispered "Come to me".

With tearful eyes we watched you

As you slowly slipped away

And though we loved you dearly

We couldn't make you stay.

Your golden heart stopped beating

Your tired hands at rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

Love you forever

Any correspondence can be sent to the Walker Family, 69 Walker Rd, RD 2, Te Kuiti.

"WHAT A RIDE!"

In the care of

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



