WALKER,
Hilda Eva (nee Rayner):
1946 - 2020
Dearly loved wife of Walter quietly passed away at home on 12 January 2020 surrounded by family. Cherished Mum of Andrew, Michelle, Tracey and Joanne and mother-in-law of Ross. Precious Nana of Sarah, Don, Charles, Ngaere, Kathryn, Dorothy, Kirstin and Zane. Laid to rest at Te Kuiti Cemetery on 15 January following a private family ceremony at Hilda's request.
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So He put His arms around you
And whispered "Come to me".
With tearful eyes we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands at rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
Love you forever
Any correspondence can be sent to the Walker Family, 69 Walker Rd, RD 2, Te Kuiti.
"WHAT A RIDE!"
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 21, 2020