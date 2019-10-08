MOSS, Hilda Mary
(Betty) (nee Butt):
Passed away peacefully on 4 October 2019, at Waikato Hospital, in her 89th year. Much loved wife of Brian for 56 years. Loved mother of Peter and Linda. Mother-in-law of Cori and Raewyn. Loved grandmother of Jade, Brian, Liam and Sarah and great-grandmother of Carter.
'Gone home to be
with her Lord'
A service for Betty will be held at Mardon Road Church of Christ, 86 Mardon Road, Fairview Downs, Hamilton on Thursday, 10 October 2019, at 11am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Moss family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2019