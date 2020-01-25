VAN VEEN, Hilary Elaine:
On 23rd January 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Wilma, Jennifer and Wayne Kingsford. Adored Grandma of Laura, Richelle and Thomas, Alex, Michael and Jordan, Rachel and Chris, Rebecca, Samantha and Sam. Treasured Grandma of her Great-Grandchildren. A service for Hilary will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Matamata, on Thursday 30th January, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Tirau Cemetery. All communications c/- the Van Veen family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 25, 2020