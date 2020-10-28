TIEHUIS,
Hermina Maria Johanna
(Helen) (nee Bomers):
On Friday 23rd October 2020 Helen passed away peacefully in Hamilton with her family by her side. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Henk. Loving mother of Rob and Ingrid and mother-in-law of Anthony and Tracey. Special 'Grandma' of Daniel, Kayne, Marc, Abby, Lucy and Max. Great Oma of Livy and Max.
"Rest in Peace Mum"
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Hamilton, on Friday 30th October at 11.00am, followed by a private family cremation. Special thanks to the caring team at the Awatere Care Suites team. Taken into care by James R Hill Funeral Directors. 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 28, 2020