FAIRWEATHER, Herbert
William John (Herbie):
Suddenly on 29 September 2019, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Elaine. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jan & Grant, Leanne, Darrell & Teresa. Loved Poppa of Graeme, Ashley and Natalie. Great-Grandfather of Isla and Roman. A service for Herbie will be held at the Taupiri Rugby Club, Murphy Lane, Taupiri, on Thursday, 3 October 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Fairweather family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 2, 2019