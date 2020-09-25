TODD, Helen Blanche

(nee Palmer):

Peacefully at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti, on Thursday 24th September 2020. Now with Andrew. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Laura and Peter, Simon and Mary. A funeral service will be held to celebrate Helen's life at St Luke's Anglican Church, Te Kuiti, on Tuesday 29th September at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. The Todd family are grateful for the care and love Dr Elly and staff at Hillview gave to their Mum during her time there. Donations to Hillview Home would be appreciated by the family and left at the service. All communications to Todd Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.

In the care of

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



