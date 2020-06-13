SPADONI,
Helen (née Lancaster):
54, suddenly in Wellington June 10, 2020, dearly loved mother of Eli. Youngest daughter of the late John and Lorraine Lancaster, much loved sister and sister-in-law to Jenise and Hugh Munro, Philippa and Craig Philip, Warren and Shelley Lancaster, Kaye and Iain Fraser, Stefan Spadoni and Rita Parsons. Loved Aunty of Danielle, Bryce, Dale, Thomas, Sarah, Rachel, Leah and Jorja. Great Aunty to Willa, Margot and Mabel. Daughter-in-law to Paul and Brigitte Spadoni. Funeral details to come later via The Dominion. Messages to Kaye Fraser, 132 Kuku Beach Road, RD 20, Levin. Forever in our hearts Helen, you will be sadly missed.
Published in Waikato Times on June 13, 2020