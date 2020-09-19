ROBERTS,

Helen May (nee Scriven):

Passed peacefully at home with her family on Thursday, 17th September 2020. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bill. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Felicity & James and Sarah & Tony. Amazing Grandmother to Isabel and Isaac. Loved sister to John & Jane and Mary & Michael. Special thanks to the District Nurses and Waikato Hospice Staff for their care of Helen.

"Will be sadly missed"

A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Zion Church, Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 23rd September 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Roberts Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Rd, Te Awamutu 3800.





