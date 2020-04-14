LINZ,
Helen Maureen (nee Beck):
Very peacefully passed away after a long illness at Resthaven Home & Hospital on Saturday, 11th April 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Allan. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Andrea & Michael, Sandra, Catherine & Jeff, and the late Graham. Grandma to Ritchie, Rhys, Eloise, Jacob, Lennex, Keenan. Due to the current circumstances a Private Cremation will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to the Linz Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 14, 2020