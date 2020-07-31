Helen HUAKI

Guest Book
  • "My heart goes out to you at this time and in the days ahead."
    - Chris Kenny
  • "May the love of family and friends help you all through..."
    - christine bartley
  • "We send our sincere condolences and love to you and all..."
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Hamilton Park Cemetery
Death Notice

HUAKI, Helen Mary:
On Wednesday 29 July 2020, Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau at Waikato Hospital. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wiremu (Bill). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jarod & Tamara, and Stacy & Amanda. Loved Nanny Helen of Amaria, Georjah, Watene, Nixon and Maioha. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Saturday 1 August in the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel at 1.00pm, followed by burial. All communications to the Huaki family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

Published in Waikato Times on July 31, 2020
