HUAKI, Helen Mary:
On Wednesday 29 July 2020, Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau at Waikato Hospital. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wiremu (Bill). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jarod & Tamara, and Stacy & Amanda. Loved Nanny Helen of Amaria, Georjah, Watene, Nixon and Maioha. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Saturday 1 August in the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel at 1.00pm, followed by burial. All communications to the Huaki family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 31, 2020