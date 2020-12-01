EASTON, Helen Mary:
Formerly of Waitara, Tauranga, Katikati, Ashburton, Mangakahia Valley, Pakatai, Whangarei and late of Te Kuiti. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday, 29 November 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Mum of Teri & Guy. Loved and respected Nana of Ben and Sami. Loved partner of John, and sister and sister-in-law of Rosie & Mahu (dec), Joss & Murray, and Laurie & Dianne and all their families. A service for Helen will be held at V.J Williams & Sons, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Friday, 4 December 2020, at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 1, 2020