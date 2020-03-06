COURTNEY,
Helen Kathleen:
5.6.1952 - 4.3.2020
Peacefully passed away at Hospice Waikato after a short illness. Loving partner of Ineke Castina, daughter of Kevin (dec) and Dorothy. Older sister of the late Billy (James), Tony, Courtney, Matthew and Danielle and Steve. Loving aunty of Tony Jr, Michael, Zane, Simone and Holly. Special friend/mother to Sacha and Jason and Esme. Special Kuia to Juniper, Dylan, Devlin, Grace, Zaydin and Joshua. Best mate to Zola. Loved by many, missed by all. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Zenders, 439 Ruakura Road, Hamilton, on Saturday 7th March at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate-online.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020