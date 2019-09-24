AVERY, Helen Sophia:
On 22nd September 2019, at Waikato Hospital, late of Huntly, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Roly (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Patricia and John Stewart, Christine and Lucky (deceased) Vittorio, Barbara and Peter Osborne. Loved Gran of Megan, Karla and Nikki; Kylie and Jodi; Matthew and Hayley. Loved Old Gran of Richie, Sam, Max, Cooper, Emma and Ollie; Nikita and Jesse; Izaiah and Eli; and Avery. Special thanks to all the staff of Kimihia Rest Home for their love and care. A Service will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday, 27th September, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Avery Family, 25 Rayner Road, Huntly 3700.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 24, 2019