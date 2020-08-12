DAVIDSON, Hector:
Passed away peacefully at Te Awa Lifecare, Cambridge. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngaire and the late Ruby. Loved father and father-in-law of Shona & Elsdon Meddings, Robyn & Ken Hembry, Murray & Annette Davidson, and step-father and father-in-law to Pam Dobbs, Jan Rapana and Cyril, and the late Ray & Aureen Sheild. Adored Poppa Hec to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 Restrictions a private family service will now be held for Hec. All communications to The Davidson Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020