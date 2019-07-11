Heather ROGERS

Seddon Park Funeral Home
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

ROGERS, Heather Anne:
Passed peacefully away on 8 July 2019, at Hilda Ross Hospital, with family, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of Revelle for 57 years. Cherished and adored mother of Joanne, Kim, Lyn. Loved mother-in-law of Barry and Michael. Treasured Nana of Ethan. The everlasting memory of our beloved wife, mother and nana.
You may be gone from our sightbut never from our memories.
Gone from our touch but never from our hearts.
Memory is a golden chainthat binds us till we meet again.
'God Bless' from your family.
In accordance with Heather's wishes, a private service will be held. All communications to the Rogers family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on July 11, 2019
