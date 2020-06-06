HAAR, Heather Eileen
(nee McMillan):
Aged 80 years. Passed away peacefully on 4 June 2020. Cherished wife of Buddy for 56 happy years. Much loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law of Tracy, Marise, Adrienne, Beckham, Lily, Conrad, Kurtis, Heath, Alex, Quinn, Garry, Elliott and James. Will be remembered by many for her great sense of humor and generosity. Thanks to the caring staff at Hilda Ross. A service for Heather will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 87 Forest Lake Road, Forest Lake, Hamilton on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times from June 6 to June 9, 2020