Heather COWLEY

Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato
3283
078277649
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St Kilda Caf
19 Kaneira Terrace
St Kilda, Cambridge
COWLEY,
Heather Marion (Honey):
On 20 July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bryce. Lived all her 90 years to the fullest. Died peacefully surrounded by family.
Honey is loved, cherished and will be in our hearts forever.
David and Christine, Aidan and Sharon, Jan and Steve and her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A private family cremation will be held on Wednesday. A Celebration for family and friends will be held at the St Kilda Café, 19 Kaneira Terrace, St Kilda, Cambridge on Friday 24th July at 3.00pm.

Published in Waikato Times from July 22 to July 23, 2020
