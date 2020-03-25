Acknowledgement

COOMBE, Gary (Butch):

Heather and the family of the late Butch Coombe would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt sympathy, love and condolences at the loss of their wonderful dad, grandad, and lovely big fella. No words can describe the gap in our lives but your continued support has been amazing. A special big thank you to CRV Ambreed, his second family, and to Billy McLean for his wonderful support. A special thank you also to Hospice Waikato and those that donated to them, and my other special family the Te Aroha RSA and Women's Section. Also a thank you to Wayne and the Te Aroha Jockey Club.

Whatever you want today

do it now, there are only

so many tomorrows.





