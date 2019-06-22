LOGAN (WADSWORTH),
Hazel Veronica:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21 June 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice Wadsworth and the late Harry Logan. Dearly loved mother of Ken, Dawn and Shirley. Mother-in-law of Julie, John and the late Rex. Step- mother to Ronnie and Gailene. Nana of 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at the Morrinsville Methodist Church, on Monday, 24th June 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance, Anderson Street, Morrinsville, or these may be left at the service. Communications to Wadsworth and Logan Families, c/o Sadliers Funeral Services, 358 Thames Street, Morrinsville 3300.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2019