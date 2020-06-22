HOTENE, Hazel (Curly)
Te Ata Hauata:
Passed peacefully on 21st June 2020 at home. Beloved Wife of the late Robert Wayne Wetanui. Cherished Mother/Mother-in-law of Miru & Rachel, Mere & Peter, Atawhai & Gene, Kaikino & Ansia, Kema & Enoka, Amo, Nui & Nicola, Atarahi, Heemi, Kui, Gloria & Bella. Loved Grandmother of 25, Great-Grandmother of 38. Sister/Sister-in-law of the late Jack & Mary, the late Martha, Tom & Julia, the late Stewart, Arthur, Andrew, the late Mere, the late Tama, Syd, Marcia, the late Ken, Winikerei, Akei and all their children, grandchildren & greats. Curly will be laying in state at Rukumoana Marae, Morinsville. Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday 24th June with burial to follow at Rukumoana Cemetery.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times from June 22 to June 23, 2020