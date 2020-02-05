Hazel DRAKE

  • "Loved Nana of Samantha, and Anne-Michelle le Grice , loved..."
    - Samantha Le grice
  • "Loved memories of our step mother, Nana and great nana. ..."
    - Deborah Le Grice (née drake)
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Tauranga
DRAKE, Hazel Colleen:
Passed away peacefully at her home on 4 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Treasured sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend who will be deeply missed by us all. A service for Hazel will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga, on Tuesday 11 February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to Waipuna Hospice, P.O. Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147, or can be left at Hazel's service.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 5, 2020
