Harry PEARCE (1926 - 2020)
Service Information
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
078492139
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
Death Notice

PEARCE, Harry
(Maori Carving):
03.05.1926 - 03.10.2020
Passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest Home. Loving Dad and Father-in-Law to Steve & Petrina. Grandfather of 4 and Great-Grandfather of 6. Thank you to the staff of Eventhorpe Rest Home for your care of Harry over the last 8 years. A service for Harry will be held on 7 October 2020 at 2.30pm in the Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa. All communications for the Pearce Family can be sent to PO Box 10356, Te Rapa or [email protected]

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 5, 2020
