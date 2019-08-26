HEDDERICK, Harriet:
On Saturday 24 August 2019, peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Mike. Daughter of the Moana Mita Mio and Miriam Tuporo. Sister of the late Sarah Graham, Tangi McInnes, Daisy Simeon, Sam Davis, Kingi Mita and Mavis Stewart. Dearly loved aunty of Kemara. Grateful thanks to Waikato Hospital and Hospice Waikato for their care of Harriet. Harriet will be laying in state at Kauwhata Marae, Te Arakura Road, Feilding. Tangi will be on Wednesday 28 August at 11.00am, followed by burial at Mt Stewart Urupa. All communications to Harriet's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 26, 2019